How Mary Bird Perkins COO Jodi Conachen builds team buy-in

Alignment is a key component of strategic communication of an organization because if staff don’t understand the vision, they can’t rally behind it to move things forward.

That’s according to Jodi Conachen, chief operating officer of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, who sat down for Business Report’s Strictly Business webcast to explore the leadership playbook behind one of Louisiana’s most renowned and rapidly growing health care institutions.

“If we can get people aligned on where we’re headed and why we’re headed there, how it can impact them, how it impacts our community, and in our case, how it impacts patients and patient care, if we can align around that, some of the nuances of how we get there start to fade away and we get everybody kind of moving in the same direction,” she says.

A component of the success, she advises, is for executive teams to be able to listen, gather feedback and make adjustments when needed. When setting the course of where a team wants to go, things may go off course or they don’t go quite as predicted—maybe a new tech tool didn’t work as expected—and the process may need tweaking.

“Having that interaction with frontline team members so that they can provide real time feedback and then listening and adjusting to that, everything starts to go much more smoothly,” she says. “We can make really good command decisions because we have that feedback.”

Over the years, Mary Bird’s communication strategy has evolved as the health care provider has grown to multiple facilities across Louisiana and Mississippi. As the organization has grown, Conachen says they have had to be more deliberate in talking and listening to team members and have tried things like town halls and integrative forums to keep parties engaged.

