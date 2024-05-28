How marketers can adapt to AI-powered searches

While Google has established itself as the access point of the Internet for millions of consumers, Harvard Business Review writes that large language models such as ChatGPT are threatening to shake up the market for the first time in two decades.

LLMs provide a search experience that’s dramatically different from the web browser experience by answering queries with answers instead of links, like web browsers provide.

LLMs like ChatGPT or Perplexity, or search portals such as Google’s Search Generative Experience (now AI Overviews) or Bing’s Copilot, teach customers about products and brands through natural language outputs.

That process is considered to be highly consultative and conversational, and is expected to create a new information pipeline that marketers need to monitor to ensure their brands are presented for relevant prompts and described accurately.

