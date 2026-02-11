How luxury grocery stores have become the new social clubs

Luxury grocery stores are no longer just places to shop—they’re destinations, The Wall Street Journal writes.

From Manhattan to the Hamptons, a new wave of high-end markets is drawing long lines, viral TikTok attention and customers willing to pay premium prices for prepared foods, wellness products and an elevated retail experience. Concepts like Meadow Lane, Happier Grocery and Rigor Hill Market cater to busy, affluent consumers who see food as both self-care and social currency, even as broader affordability pressures weigh on cities like New York.

Backed by influencer buzz and health-focused branding, these grocers borrow from the playbook of pioneers such as Erewhon and Whole Foods, while positioning themselves as a more efficient alternative to restaurants.

Operators say demand is strong, margins can work with the right volume, and customers are prioritizing quality and convenience over cost. The big question: whether this luxury grocery boom represents a lasting shift in consumer behavior—or a niche indulgence tied to social media hype.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.