How Louisiana’s unemployment benefit laws are changing in 2025

The new year is bringing with it some substantial changes to Louisiana’s unemployment insurance benefits.

The changes are governed by Act 412 and Act 553, which Gov. Jeff Landry signed into law earlier this year. The goal, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, is to “ensure a fair and effective system while addressing the state’s workforce and economic needs.”

Here’s a primer on what’s changing:

Shorter benefit length: Effective Jan. 1 for claims filed on or after Jan. 5, the length of benefits for new unemployment claims will be shortened from 26 weeks to between 12 and 20 weeks. The length of benefits will depend on Louisiana’s unemployment rate when claims are filed—the lower the unemployment rate, the shorter the length of benefits.

Extended benefit length for training: If a claimant is enrolled in an approved training program, they will be eligible to receive up to eight extra weeks of benefits. To qualify, the claimant must start their training before their regular benefits run out. Review approved training programs here.

More stringent fraud penalties: A claimant who knowingly commits fraud to collect benefits will be disqualified from receiving future benefits until they repay what they owe, including penalties. Cases involving $1,000 or more in benefits obtained as a result of fraud will be referred to prosecutors for legal action.

