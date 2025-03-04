How Louisiana’s effective property tax rate compares to Texas

Louisiana’s effective property tax rate ranks 39th highest in the nation but fourth highest in the South, according to a report released Tuesday by the Tax Foundation.

For the study, researchers looked at census data to determine a state’s property taxes paid as a percentage of owner-occupied housing value.

In Louisiana, the effective property tax rate was 0.55% of a property’s value. Compared to other states in the South, Louisiana ranked lower than Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas. Texas ranked the highest of the Southern states with a 1.58% effective property tax rate.

The Tax Foundation also looked at individual parish’s effective property tax rates.

East Baton Rouge Parish has one of the highest effective tax rates in the state at 0.64%, with median property taxes paid of $1,547. Only Orleans and St. Tammany parishes have higher figures, with effective property tax rates at 0.82% and 0.74%, respectively.

