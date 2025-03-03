How Louisiana poultry farms are faring when it comes to bird flu

As the nation combats high egg prices due to viral chicken deaths, Louisiana officials say the state’s poultry farmers remain unaffected, the USA Today network reports.

The virus is in the state, killing wild bird populations, but has largely avoided commercial poultry farmers thus far. The key, experts say, may be Louisiana cattle.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is spending $1 billion in a five-pronged approach to combat this year’s predicted 40% increase in egg prices. The announcement came Feb. 26, though it’s currently unclear how much of that money will reach Louisiana.

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain says Louisiana’s 300 commercial poultry farmers so far have avoided the virus’s deadly path. In the past 30 days alone, 139 flocks have been infected, killing 18.72 million birds nationwide.

Once a single chicken is infected, the entire flock must be culled, and other chicken coops miles away are at risk of the same fate.

“The bottom line is that if you get a house that’s infected, they will die within 36 to 48 hours—every bird there,” Strain says. “And then what happens is the amount of virus that is there generally spreads aerosolized to the next barn … if you do not shut off the fans and not stop the virus from multiplying in the barn, that virus can spread up to 8 miles away.”

