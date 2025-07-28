How Louisiana is setting the standard for tackling this security challenge

Louisiana is leading the way in tackling drone threats, one of the nation’s most urgent homeland security challenges, The Center Square writes.

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges testified before the House Committee on Homeland Security last week how new authority granted under Louisiana’s We Will Act law—passed in June—has positioned the state to intercept drones that pose a credible public safety threat.

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Arizona, praised Louisiana’s proactive approach to drone threats, saying, “I hope other states follow your lead.”

Crane warns that the federal government’s slow authorization process—requiring approval from multiple committees—has left a gap in response capabilities.

Although full deployment is still pending internal policy finalization, Hodges says the law marks a critical shift in enabling local law enforcement to act independently, especially at large public events.

“I’m quite certain with the landscape of events that are coming this fall, that we’ll be using that law to law enforcement’s benefit,” Hodges says.

