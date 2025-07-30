How Louisiana is narrowing its global investment strategy amid tariff turmoil

Louisiana is retooling its international investment strategy, narrowing its focus to Japan, Australia and Central Europe—even as shifting U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump complicate global dealmaking, The Center Square writes.

Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois says the state is adjusting to tariffs that have “changed the deal” for some projects, including Hyundai’s proposed $6 billion steel mill in Ascension Parish. That facility, expected to bring 1,300 jobs, is awaiting equipment impacted by tariff costs.

Bourgeois and Gov. Jeff Landry have been pressing federal officials for relief, sometimes receiving case-by-case workarounds. The administration is also watching closely as new 15% tariffs on European imports take effect.

Meanwhile, Louisiana plans to hire foreign consultants in the targeted regions to help recruit investment and form partnerships. Bourgeois says the state is moving away from a “spaghetti-on-the-wall” approach and toward sectors where Louisiana is most competitive.

“If we land on answers that work well for America,” she says, “they ultimately work well for Louisiana, too.”

