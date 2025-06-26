How Louisiana is leading America’s LNG export boom

Louisiana is at the heart of a major expansion in U.S. liquefied natural gas exports, following five new federal authorizations issued under the Trump administration, The Center Square writes.

The Department of Energy’s first approval went to Commonwealth LNG in Cameron Parish, which will be allowed to export up to 1.2 billion cubic feet per day to non-free trade agreement countries. Other Louisiana-linked projects include extensions for the Delfin floating LNG facility and Sempra’s Port Arthur Phase II, which builds on its Cameron LNG terminal already operating in the state.

The moves reverse Biden-era restrictions that had stalled permitting and disproportionately impacted Gulf Coast states. In 2023, Louisiana accounted for 61% of all U.S. LNG exports, according to federal data. With Texas and Florida also receiving approvals, the five projects are authorized to export 11.45 billion cubic feet per day. LNG exports are expected to hit record highs this year—over 15 Bcf/d—on the back of surging Gulf Coast production, led by Louisiana and Texas.

Read the full story.