How Louisiana is helping fuel a global surge in LNG exports

Global liquefied natural gas exports surged in 2025 at the fastest pace in three years as a wave of new North American projects came online, Bloomberg writes.

Ship-tracking data from Kpler show global exports climbed about 4% to roughly 429 million tons, the biggest annual increase since 2022, driven by ramp-ups at facilities including LNG Canada and the Plaquemines terminal in Louisiana.

Reinforcing the U.S. position as the world’s dominant LNG supplier, the country is on track to become the first ever to ship more than 100 million tons of LNG in a single year, with output expected to double by the end of the decade.

That supply wave is already pushing Asian and European gas prices sharply lower while tightening the market for LNG tankers. China and Japan remain the world’s top buyers, while Egypt’s purchases have more than tripled.

