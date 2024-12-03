How Louisiana contractors are striking a balance between safety and productivity

Contractors are engaged in a classic struggle between productivity and prudence as they ramp up manpower in Louisiana’s swiftly growing industrial space, reports 10/12 Industry Report in its latest issue.

As they strive to find skilled laborers—and find them quickly—they must also ensure that their new hires are properly trained, screened and oriented to the jobsite.

Various third-party companies that support that effort are speeding up their processes, whether by propping up new brick-and-mortar facilities, nesting at the plants, streamlining procedures or even using AI-supported learning tools that bring the training to the workers.

It’s a challenge that won’t go away anytime soon.

Read more from 10/12 Industry Report.