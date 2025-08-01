Louisiana is at the heart of Trump’s deportation strategy

Alexandria International Airport may seem like a quiet regional hub, but it has quietly become the epicenter of the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation strategy, The New York Times writes.

Just steps from the terminal sits the Alexandria Staging Facility, now the busiest deportation hub in the U.S., handling more ICE flights than any other location. Since Trump’s return to office, over 21,000 detainees have passed through its gates, part of a broader Louisiana network of detention centers that rivals Texas in scale.

Fueled by billions in federal funding, the state has become the operational core of a fast-expanding deportation system, repurposing rural jails and prisons into low-cost ICE holding facilities. The system, decades in the making, is now in overdrive, positioning Louisiana as a critical player in federal immigration enforcement.

For business and political leaders alike, the shift underscores how policy changes are transforming local infrastructure—and economies—across the state.

