How local companies are responding as cultural shifts reshape diversity efforts

Efforts to understand how Baton Rouge-area businesses are adapting to shifts in diversity, equity and inclusion policies are being met with silence—even from organizations that have previously championed such initiatives.

A recent wave of political and legal pushback against DEI initiatives—including proposed anti-DEI legislation and legal rulings like the 2023 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions—has caused some organizations to reexamine or scale back their programs.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, more than 15 companies and nonprofits contacted for its story declined to comment, including those with visible DEI efforts. Their hesitation comes as scrutiny of DEI grows nationally and at the state level.

According to a February 2025 Candid Insights report, 30% of U.S. nonprofits receive government grants, and more than half of those with budgets over $5 million rely on at least one—prompting caution in how organizations speak about these topics publicly.

Despite widespread reluctance, Baton Rouge-based leadership consultant Dima Ghawi shared how companies are adjusting. Ghawi, who works with clients nationally and internationally, says she has seen a shift—not an abandonment—of DEI practices.

“Organizations that prioritize kindness, belonging and a safe work culture for their teams have not stopped DEI efforts; they are just focusing on that aspect of their culture now,” she says. “My calendar is still heavily booked to give workshops about kindness.”

