How Jay Campbell transformed our grocery experience 

Travel elsewhere around the country, and it’s hard to find the abundance of family-owned independent supermarkets that thrive across the Capital Region. Outlets like Calandro’s, Calvin’s Bocage Market, Matherne’s, Alexander’s and Oak Point Market are among the scores of retailers across the Baton Rouge area that lure shoppers with local and gourmet items alongside competitively priced staples.

Many similar independent supermarkets across the nation were unable to compete with national conglomerates, but the Capital Region’s numerous independents learned to up their game—thanks in large part to the work of Business Report Hall of Fame Laureate J.H. “Jay” Campbell, the longtime executive and former president and CEO of Associated Grocers.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, Campbell retired from AG in 2017, having guided the company’s transformation into an efficient distribution center and provider of extensive retail support services. Today, the Anselmo Drive company has more than 650 full-time employees and annual sales topping $800 million, with member stores spanning Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Campbell, loath to retire outright, continues working with AG and other companies as a consultant.

