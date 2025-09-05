How Ingrid Williams turned passion into profit behind the lens

It was on a work trip to Nova Scotia that Ingrid Williams bought a camera and started snapping pictures for the first time since she was a teenager. The setting was so beautiful, she simply had to capture it.

Fifteen years later, as 225 Daily reports, Williams has made a career for herself in portrait photography, capturing the lives of local graduates and the personalities of musicians alike.

In high school, Williams always had a camera in hand.

“It was like I had forgotten about my passion,” Williams says today. “I had forgotten how important pictures and memories (were) to me.”

After her Nova Scotia visit, Williams was working her nine-to-five, taking photography classes and begging friends to let her practice on them when she read a 225 article on Baton Rouge photographer Jordan Hefler. Williams says seeing Hefler’s concert photos inspired her to get into the music scene.

Today, Williams‘ portfolio includes photos of artists like Louisiana-born musicians Lauren Daigle, Trombone Shorty and Tarriona “Tank” Ball; plus others like jazz songstress Quiana Lynell and bluesy singer-songwriter Samantha Fish. Each portrait features unique pops of color that allow the photo and its subject to shine.

225 Daily has the full story.