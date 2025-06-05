How industrial giants in Louisiana are exploring new ways to retain employees

From janitor to apprentice process operator, Tamika Robinson’s story at Dow Plaquemine is a window into how Louisiana’s industrial giants are rethinking workforce development, 10/12 writes.

Facing competition not just from other plants but from retail, health care and beyond, companies like Dow, ExxonMobil and Sasol are stepping up efforts to attract and retain talent through a mix of education, flexibility and engagement.

At Dow, apprenticeship programs, expanded parental leave and a focus on Generation Z engagement are just part of the strategy. Employee resource groups and wellness apps deepen employee connection, while flexible leave policies reflect a broader emphasis on work-life balance.

ExxonMobil, meanwhile, is leaning into clear advancement pathways and internal mobility to reduce churn. Sasol, which weathered COVID, hurricanes and economic shocks, doubled down on its core values—resilience included—offering interest-free recovery loans and cultural events to keep morale high.

As workforce demands shift, these employers are making a long-term bet: that investing in people, purpose and adaptability will keep them competitive across industries.

