How Hurricane Helene delayed bill to secure coastal protection funding

A vote on a bill that would have secured coastal protection funding for states was delayed this week after a Senate committee adjourned early because of Hurricane Helene, the USA Today network reports.

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources was expected to vote Thursday on the RISEE Act, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and co-sponsored by 26 others.

The committee, however, adjourned early, in part because of Hurricane Helene.

The bill establishes a framework for ensuring states receive a percentage of royalties collected from wind energy generated in their territory. It also removes the cap from oil field royalties and removes a federal 2% fee for mineral extraction.

The committee is now expected to revisit the bill in November.

