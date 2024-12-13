How Gov. Landry is trying to make the state more fiscally responsible

Gov. Jeff Landry has signed an executive order establishing a new Fiscal Responsibility Program, which looks to streamline Louisiana’s government operations, reduce wasteful spending, and modernize state services, The Center Square reports.

The Fiscal Responsibility Program will evaluate state expenditures, contracts, staffing levels, and services to identify cost-saving opportunities and improve service delivery. Key components include:

Reviewing current state budget expenditures and identifying potential reductions.

Evaluating contracts to determine if they should be renewed, modified, or terminated.

Assessing staffing levels across departments to eliminate unnecessary vacancies.

Identifying duplication of efforts within and across state agencies.

Exploring technological solutions to expedite state services while cutting costs.

The program will be led by a fiscal responsibility czar, Steve Orlando, who will oversee a task force comprising members of the Louisiana Senate and House, along with other appointees. The group will provide its first findings by Dec. 31, 2025, with annual updates thereafter.

Read the full story.