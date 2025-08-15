How Gallagher is giving pro athletes a kick-start to a post-sports career

Insurance giant Gallagher is recruiting a new type of summer intern: professional athletes.

As CNBC writes, the company’s Partnership Intern Program, launched in 2024 with NFL players, now includes eight members of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Chicago Stars.

Over six weeks, participants gain hands-on business experience, mentorship and exposure to insurance brokerage, sales and corporate culture—training designed to fit around demanding sports schedules. Gallagher says athletes’ work ethic, leadership skills and team experience translate well to the corporate world.

For players like Leilanni Nesbeth and Chardonnay Curran, the paid internships offer valuable preparation for life after sports, where careers can be short and salaries—averaging $125,000 in the NWSL—vary widely. Some athlete interns have gone on to work for Gallagher post-retirement, including a pro rugby player who’s now a top salesperson in Europe.

Similar programs are emerging elsewhere: Nationwide offers NWSL players internships at its Ohio headquarters, while AIG recently invested in a U.K. soccer club. Gallagher’s goal: help athletes transition seamlessly from the pitch to the boardroom.

