How FMOLHS is navigating health care pressures and preparing for the future 

Local health care executives are navigating an increasingly complex landscape, from federal reimbursement cuts and workforce shortages to the rise of big data and AI.

E.J. Kuiper, president and CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, shares his strategic vision for the organization and how he is tackling some of the most pressing issues on the latest episode of Business Report’s “Strictly Business.”

Here are some key takeaways from the conversation:

Investing in people first: Kuiper says workforce development is a top priority and FMOLHS is committed to recruiting, retaining and supporting health care professionals. The system is actively partnering with local universities and colleges to build a stronger talent pipeline, ensuring high-quality care remains accessible.

Financial pressures and policy uncertainty: With potential federal reimbursement cuts looming, FMOLHS is closely monitoring legislative developments while advocating for policies that sustain health care access. Rising costs, particularly in labor and pharmaceuticals, require daily operational oversight to maintain financial strength, Kuiper says.

Strategic growth with a focus on oncology: Rather than rapid expansion, FMOLHS is prioritizing organic growth within its existing footprint. Kuiper says oncology is a key growth area in the Capital Region and efforts are underway to elevate cancer care locally.

Harnessing data for better outcomes: In an era driven by digital transformation, FMOLHS is leveraging big data analytics to enhance patient care. Kuiper says the organization mines data from the Epic electronic health records system to identify long-term clinical trends and improve protocols. By translating complex data into actionable insights, FMOLHS refines treatment strategies, optimizes operations and improves patient outcomes.

Watch the full discussion.