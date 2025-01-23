How extreme weather events, demand are straining the state’s power grid

Louisiana’s electric grid is facing reliability issues and rising costs due to extreme weather and increased electricity demand, with 47 weather-related disasters since 2014 causing a total of more than $400 billion in damages, The Center Square reports.

In January 2023, Entergy Louisiana secured approval to charge customers $1.5 billion over 15 years, on top of a $3.2 billion fee approved the year prior.

Louisiana ranks third nationally in electricity consumption per capita and leads in residential usage. Natural gas fuels seven of the state’s 10 largest power plants, with its use increasing by 132% between 2010 and 2023.

Grid reliability has worsened, with outages up 14.3% and average outage duration rising 50% from 2013 to 2023. Energy affordability is a concern, with 18.9% of residents in poverty and significant bill payment struggles.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission has introduced efficiency measures, including mandatory programs for low-income households starting in 2026. The state is exploring nuclear energy to meet demand and reduce costs. Solar power is also growing rapidly. In May 2024, the LPSC approved Entergy Louisiana’s proposal to add 3 gigawatts of solar power to its generation portfolio, marking the largest renewable power expansion in state history.

