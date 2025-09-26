How executives can navigate challenging CEOs

A growing body of research underscores just how much a company’s fortunes depend on its top leader.

McKinsey estimates that nearly 45% of performance variation across firms is tied to CEO effectiveness, while Gallup finds that leadership accounts for 70% of the variance in employee engagement. The implication: When the person at the top gets it wrong, the fallout is swift and far-reaching.

In a recent piece for Harvard Business Review, executive coach Kathryn Heath and leadership adviser Jenny Fernandez explore this challenge through the story of “Alex,” a chief marketing officer at a midsized tech company. Her CEO was celebrated for vision but infamous for impatience and intolerance of dissent. Directors resigned and engagement surveys flagged low trust, but the board’s focus on quarterly growth gave the CEO cover.

Alex, they write, couldn’t change her CEO’s personality—but she could change how she engaged. The authors highlight five strategies for executives in similar positions: manage up with intention by framing recommendations around the CEO’s priorities; establish clear decision rights to reduce rework; bring in external voices from customers or investors; build coalitions with peers to present a unified front; and practice strategic patience, layering small wins to build momentum over time.

