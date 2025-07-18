How executives can harness their intuition to better lead

The use of sharpened intuition can separate a top-performing CEO from a mediocre one, Harvard Business Review writes.

Intuition can be defined as the internal, sometimes subconscious process of integrating experience and data.

With intuition, your brain draws on a vast reservoir of pattern recognition, emotional memory and contextual fluency to produce a sense of direction, and that process culminates in a “gut feeling” where you decide what to do.

The distinction is critical—intuition is the process while the gut feeling and decision is the outcome.

Good intuition doesn’t mean ignoring facts—it means knowing when to self reflect when the numbers stop speaking. To sharpen one’s intuition, one must treat it like a muscle and exercise deliberate training.

Read more from the Harvard Business Review. A subscription may be required.