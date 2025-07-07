How entrepreneur Stuart Gilly is rallying Baton Rouge to give back

Baton Rouge entrepreneur Stuart Gilly is on a mission to transform the city—one volunteer project and small business at a time.

Through Grow with the Alliance, the nonprofit he founded, Gilly has united local entrepreneurs around a shared purpose: giving back and growing together, as Business Report writes in its latest issue. The three-prong nonprofit includes his First Tuesday initiative, which mobilizes business volunteers to complete hands-on projects for local nonprofits, from painting schools to moving warehouses.

Since its inception, First Tuesday has matched 1,155 volunteers from 204 local companies with 11 nonprofits on projects ranging from home repairs with Revive225 to caring for dogs and cats at Companion Animal Alliance to moving the contents of Front Yard Bikes’ entire warehouse in a single day.

Gilly’s passion for helping others stems from decades as a founder, coach and small business advocate. Now, through The Alliance’s coaching groups and his “Muddy Waters Clear Vision” podcast, he’s helping business owners navigate challenges, connect with peers and build stronger, more resilient companies.

Read the full story.