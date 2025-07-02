How downtown Baton Rouge is once again evolving

Downtown Baton Rouge is poised for a major transformation under Plan Baton Rouge III, a new master plan that builds on two decades of revitalization efforts, Business Report writes in its latest issue.

Among those leading the charge is Whitney Hoffman Sayal, who stepped in as executive director of the Downtown Development District in 2022 following the death of longtime director Davis Rhorer. Since then, Hoffman Sayal has reestablished the office, updated the DDD’s strategic vision and revived dozens of stalled projects.

Now, she’s collaborating with partners including the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Visit Baton Rouge to reimagine downtown’s future with the help of global design firm Sasaki. The plan’s early priorities include activating the Mississippi riverfront, growing downtown’s residential population and improving connectivity to nearby neighborhoods. Also in focus: a major repositioning of the Raising Cane’s River Center to compete for convention business.

With a final plan expected by early 2026, leaders say this third iteration will be less about ideas and more about implementation.

