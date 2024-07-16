How do you know when it’s time to make a major job change?

Making a major job change is a significant decision that can have profound effects on your career and your personal life, and identifying the right moment to do so is no easy task.

Kelly Bienn, director of marketing and communications for Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp., understands these dynamics well.

In April 2022, she made the tough decision to leave her post as senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, a position she had held for more than five years, to join LWCC—all with a toddler at home. In its latest issue, Business Report sat down with Bienn to get her tips for knowing when the time is right to make a major job change.

Among her tips? Considering your passions, thinking about growth and reflecting on the stability of the company you’re considering.

Read the full story from the latest issue of Business Report.