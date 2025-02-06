How did the Capital Region’s commercial real estate market fare last year?

The area’s commercial real estate market saw a downturn in sales last year thanks largely to the three ‘I’s: inflation, insurance and interest rates.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, unlike in previous years, where multifamily commercial property deals carried the heaviest price tags, an industrial deal took the top spot in 2024.

Still, three of the 10 most expensive deals last year across East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes were multifamily developments, according to information provided by Elifin Realty.

The top deal—at $43.8 million—was for an industrial property in Livingston Parish. That deal would’ve ranked second in 2023.

The local commercial market in 2025 is projected to look similar to last year’s, according to Jonathan Walker of Maestri Murrell. Fewer interest rate cuts than had previously been forecast and persistent high building costs have continued to stall new construction.

Read the full story to see the top 10 commercial deals in 2024