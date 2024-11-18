How dermatology became the popular medical field 

Four-day workweeks, double the salary of some colleagues and no emails at night—dermatologists are currently boasting some of medicine’s most enviable work lives, and more aspiring doctors are vying for residency spots in the specialty, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Medical residency applications for dermatology slots are up 50% over the past five years, according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, with women flooding the zone. A younger generation of physicians wants better work-life balance than their predecessors and, unlike pressure-cooker medical specialties such as cardiac surgery, dermatology fits the bill.

Given the infrequency of skin emergencies, far fewer dermatologists are on call at night and on weekends.

The more traditional schedule—and flexible hours—are drawing more women into the field. This year, 71% of applicants who selected dermatology as their first choice when applying for their residency match this year were women, up from 63% two years ago, according to the National Resident Matching Program.

Read the full story.