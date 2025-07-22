How companies are being more strategic when it comes to spending on travel

Companies are still spending money on business travel, although they are being more strategic about how those dollars are spent amid ongoing trade uncertainties, CNBC writes.

New reports from the Global Business Travel Association and travel and expense platform Navan show that corporate travel spending activity increased 15% year over year in the second quarter of 2025. Navan’s index is derived from millions of corporate business transactions on its platform. It examines the amount spent and number of transactions relating to airline travel, hotel reservations and expense transactions from corporate cards.

Amy Butte, Navan’s CFO, said during an interview that from talking with other chief financial officers over the past few months, she never got the sense that corporate leaders would stop spending on business travel altogether. Instead, they are in “wait and see” mode.

“If you’re making choices about where you’re being cautious, we’re not seeing people be cautious in the area of relationship building, either with their customers or with their teammates,” Butte says. “We’re still seeing the spend allocated toward travel as a key component of any business strategy.”

