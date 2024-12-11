How close is Louisiana to reaching its 2030 post-secondary goals?

The state is making progress toward its ambitious education attainment goals set in the 2019 master plan Louisiana Prospers, but there is still work to be done, The Center Square reports.

The plan set a goal to boost the percentage of adults ages 25 to 64 in the state holding post-secondary credentials of value to 60% by 2030. Louisiana has reached an attainment rate of 51%—the highest in the state’s history—marking significant progress despite numerous challenges, according to a recent update by the Louisiana Board of Regents. In 2019, Louisiana’s post-secondary attainment rate hovered in the mid-40s.

To meet the 2030 goal, Louisiana needs to increase the number of annual credential earners to 85,000, up from the current 73,000.

“We are absolutely on track to achieve our 60% goal by 2030,” says Tristan Denley, deputy commissioner for academic affairs and innovation. “This progress highlights the resilience of our state, which has persevered through natural disasters and other adversities.”

Of the 73,000 credentials, the majority are awarded in business, STEM, health care and applied technology.

