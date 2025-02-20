How climate change could wreak havoc on the US housing market

The increasing frequency of wildfires and other climate-related disasters are poised to impact the real estate market significantly, CNBC reports.

Experts predict substantial home devaluation. Climate-risk firm First Street forecasts that 84% of all U.S. homes may see some drop in value, totaling $1.47 trillion in losses by 2055 due to climate change. Insurance costs are projected to rise by an average of 25% nationally over the next 30 years, further impacting home values.

DeltaTerra Capital’s Dave Burt foresees a similar pattern with climate change. He anticipates that in the next five years, at least 20% of U.S. homes will be devalued due to the effects of climate change.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has also warned of the potential for an insurance industry-led economic collapse.

While these predictions materialize faster than expected, mortgage giants like Fannie Mae have yet to fully account for climate risk in their underwriting processes. DeltaTerra is actively developing hedging strategies for clients to mitigate risks in the changing market. The Trump administration’s decision to halt the Federal Flood Risk Management Standard raises concerns about the vulnerability of rebuilt infrastructure. Beyond insurance costs, increased taxes, maintenance and energy expenses will contribute to the shift in home values.

