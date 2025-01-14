How chronic hurrying can hurt your work

In today’s fast-paced world, the pressure to do more, achieve more, and be more in less time has become a pervasive part of modern life—and it’s wearing employees out, Harvard Business Review writes.

“Hurry sickness” is a term first introduced in 1974 by cardiologists Meyer Friedman and R.H. Rosenman to describe the damaging effects of Type A, high-achieving behavior on cardiovascular health. As author Kandi Wiens writes, while hurry sickness isn’t a diagnosable condition, the term encapsulates a set of behaviors and emotions—impatience, chronic rushing, and a constant sense of time scarcity—that can negatively impact a person’s physical and mental well-being.

At work, hurry sickness can lead to poor decision-making as well as suboptimal outcomes—as when you don’t think through or when rushing results leads to careless errors.

Looking deeper, when suffering from hurry sickness, you experience a decreased ability to absorb, process and use new information, and your ability to innovate can be impacted as well.

Relationships in the workplace can also be damaged because you’re easily irritated when others don’t keep up with your intense pace or because you’re openly skeptical of their ability to get things done efficiently.

So what can you do about it?

wiens suggests trying different strategies in the effort of decreasing your sense of time scarcity and high urgency. Strategies might include blocking off buffer time on your calendar to deal with unexpected tasks; reserving time for deep, undistracted work with no particular end goal; and scheduling time to reflect on and reprioritize your to-do list so you’re not approaching everything with the same sense of urgency.

