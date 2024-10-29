How can businesses better support Gen Z workers?

Gen Z is joining the workforce, but some of these young workers aren’t exactly having a great experience—and that could be a major issue for their employers, Inc. Magazine reports.

In a study of frontline workers and managers from HR firm UKG, 83% of Gen Z workers reported feeling burnt out. Frontline workers are those in positions that require them to be physically present in a specific place at a specific time.

Gen Z workers aren’t alone—75% of all frontline workers feel the same way. But Gen Z workers are markedly more stressed by it, and as a result, more than a third of them might quit.

In addition to feeling burnt out, Gen Z workers are also having more negative interactions with people on the job—co-workers, managers or customers—than workers from other generations. That’s impacting their mental health, and 71% of them say it could push them to quit, compared with 59% of all frontline workers.

Overall, 61% of Gen Z workers aren’t having a good “overall employee experience,” compared with 55% of all frontline workers.

So, how can businesses get Gen Z workers more excited about their careers? Inc. Magazine has some tips.