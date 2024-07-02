How businesses can gain from hiring part-time senior talent

The trend of hiring fractional leaders—part-time senior executives with extensive experience—to occupy key leadership positions is growing, the Harvard Business Review reports.

Fractional leaders, with typically 20 to 30 years of expertise, offer strategic and hands-on leadership across multiple organizations while providing more flexibility and cost-efficiency than full-time hires.

Key benefits of fractional leaders include access to seasoned talent without full-time commitments, mentoring capabilities for existing C-suite executives, and diverse professional networks fostering innovation.

Three conversations are critical to having effective engagement with fractional leaders. They include understanding specific work needs rather than predefined roles, ensuring mutual fit and expectations align, and maintaining an effective relationship with clear communication and performance metrics.

Reimagining the traditional approach to hiring senior talent can help organizations access seasoned talent and position themselves for sustainable growth.

