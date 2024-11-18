How Business Report’s Forty Under 40 stay ahead of disruption

In an era defined by relentless innovation and market volatility, the ability to navigate and anticipate disruption has become a cornerstone of leadership. Baton Rouge Business Report‘s latest Forty Under 40 honorees are proving that resilience and adaptability are more than just buzzwords—they’re essential strategies.

These young leaders are leveraging diverse approaches to stay ahead of the curve, embracing change as an opportunity rather than a challenge.

We asked them to share their strategies for staying ahead of industry disruption.

“Be the revolution before it finds you!” Daniel Brown, global head of Influencer Marketing at Google | YouTube told us. “Seek and embrace change before disruption occurs—recognizing and adapting to technology, market, and culture shifts that will drive industry transformation. Start rethinking how Gen Z and Alpha engage and experience products and services to reimagine value propositions that are a competitive differentiator. This is how you lead change, and not react to it.”

