How Big Oil is navigating a changing climate regulatory environment

Big Oil is walking a political and financial tightrope under President Trump, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The administration has doubled down on its “energy dominance” agenda, rolling back climate regulations, undoing Biden-era rules and even moving to rescind the EPA’s endangerment finding in an effort to unleash more drilling, slash costs and boost fossil fuel production.

But the moves are also putting drillers like Exxon, Chevron and Occidental in a bind after they pledged billions toward carbon capture, hydrogen and biofuels while sticking to net-zero goals.

Touting those efforts risks angering Trump allies, who see such investments as cynical, while downplaying them could alienate investors and future administrations that demand tougher climate action.

Some companies, including ConocoPhillips and Chevron, have softened or dropped climate targets, while others, like Exxon and Occidental, are doubling down. The result: an industry caught between political pressure to pump more oil and financial imperatives to prepare for a lower-carbon future.

