How big oil companies keep getting bigger

Oil patch consolidation has turned into a big game of musical chairs, The Wall Street Journal reports.

While ExxonMobil and Chevron, the largest U.S. hydrocarbon producers, picked their targets for acquisitions last year, on Wednesday, the third-largest producer by market value—ConocoPhillips—made its own swing. The Houston-based company announced it was buying Marathon Oil in a deal that values its stock and debt at $22.5 billion.

While the price tag itself is unremarkable, representing a 15% premium to Marathon’s own closing share price before the announcement, what is notable about the deal, according to The Wall Street Journal, is that once it’s closed, the deal isn’t transformative for Conoco.

There is, however, a handful of perks for cash-focused investors. Marathon’s more mature asset base means it requires a lower level of reinvestment, according to a report from Citi, meaning the deal should give Conoco a substantial free cash flow boost.

And while Conoco plans to increase its dividend by a third late this year, independent of the deal, if the deal does close, the company plans to increase share repurchases by 40% to $7 billion in the first full year after closing.

