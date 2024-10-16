Baton Rouge had a key role in developing this revolutionary health care tech

Sometimes the greatest partnerships emerge from being at the right place at the right time. In 2014, two professionals sat next to each other on an airplane.

As Business Report features in its latest issue, the chance encounter there set the stage for a groundbreaking collaboration between Our Lady of the Lake Health and California-based medical diagnostics company Cytovale to join forces and bring Baton Rouge an innovative solution in medical diagnostics.

Their partnership introduced IntelliSep, a revolutionary rapid test for sepsis, making Baton Rouge the first city to benefit from this cutting-edge technology.

“People generally think of innovations like this coming from the East or West coasts,” says Dr. Hollis O’Neal Jr., the medical director of research at Our Lady of the Lake Health and pulmonary and critical care physician at LSU Health Science Center. “Cytovale is based in San Francisco, but they came to us because we have a good patient population. We are showing we can do world-class research here.”

Read the full story, and send comments to editor@businessrepot.com.