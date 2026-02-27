How American taverns are making a comeback

Small town taverns—once fading relics of a slower America—are making a comeback as chefs trade big city acclaim for community connection, The Wall Street Journal writes.

In Sergeantsville, New Jersey, a former Momofuku Ko chef now serves roast chicken and burgers to neighbors who once helped rebuild the town’s inn after a fire. In upstate New York, Wisconsin and rural Tennessee, ambitious restaurateurs are reviving historic buildings and even old laundromats as welcoming “third places” where locals linger over schnitzel, duck or a simple drink.

Unlike tourist-packed urban landmarks, these taverns prioritize regulars, walk-ins and the kind of familiarity that turns strangers into fixtures. Some reserve tables for locals; others reward repeat guests.

The formula is simple: approachable food, an easy bar, and space to gather. As the nation nears its 250th birthday, the tavern’s revival suggests Americans are once again craving places where everybody might soon know their name.

Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.