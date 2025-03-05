How American CEOs are grappling with tariffs

As President Trump’s trade war has reverberated through corner offices and conferences over the past 24 hours, The Wall Street Journal reports that chief executives are finding themselves on the front lines, debating whether to quickly pass through higher prices to consumers or bide their time in case their sectors get special dispensation from the White House.

Companies across the nation have been preparing for the potential move, even as some business leaders thought the threats were mostly brinkmanship. Many raced in recent months to stockpile goods, hoping to cushion any blow or ride out tariffs if they prove a temporary bargaining measure. Others have used the uncertainty to push through price increases or lobby Trump officials to spare them by promising to invest in U.S. factories.

“The story hasn’t fully played out yet,” says Chris Cocks, chief executive of toy maker Hasbro, which sells Nerf guns, G.I. Joes and Monopoly board games. “Our first rule, though, is don’t overreact.”

