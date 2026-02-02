How AI’s $3 trillion build-out Is rewriting the rules of debt markets

The artificial intelligence boom is reshaping global credit markets as lenders race to finance an estimated $3 trillion build-out of data centers powering next-generation computing, Bloomberg writes.

Even the world’s largest tech companies lack the cash to fund the expansion alone, pushing borrowing demand across investment-grade bonds, junk debt, private credit and complex project finance structures.

In 2025 alone, AI-related borrowers raised at least $200 billion, with hundreds of billions more expected in 2026, raising concerns about higher borrowing costs and growing concentration risk. For investors, AI exposure is no longer limited to stocks: Bond portfolios are increasingly tied to the fortunes of hyperscalers like Amazon, Microsoft and Meta.

While blue-chip backing has reassured lenders, risks loom, from overbuilding and refinancing pressure to rapid technological obsolescence and power shortages. As AI infrastructure debt spreads across markets, investors must decide how much exposure they’re willing to carry in a rapidly evolving, high-stakes bet on the future of computing.

