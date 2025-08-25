How AI is changing flood insurance for cities

Fremont, California, is breaking new ground in how municipalities insure against floods, Governing writes.

The city’s risk manager, Steven Schwarz, grew frustrated that the only facility with flood coverage was its hilltop police complex—ironically the least likely to be underwater. That changed when Fremont adopted a parametric policy, a type of insurance that pays out based on trigger events like rainfall totals rather than physical damage to a building.

AI has become a critical enabler of these policies, giving insurers richer, real-time data from satellites, stream gauges, and hydrologic models. The technology allows insurers and governments to better map flood risk, set parameters, and price policies.

For Fremont, that means one policy now covers 100 square miles of city territory, filling gaps left by traditional insurance and offering faster payouts when disaster strikes.

With climate change increasing rainfall extremes and exposure driving mounting losses, experts say more cities could follow Fremont’s lead.

