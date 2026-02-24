How AI can polish performance reviews, or undermine them

​​Artificial intelligence is making its way into one of management’s most sensitive responsibilities: performance reviews, The Wall Street Journal writes.

While AI tools can help managers clarify feedback, tighten language and connect employee contributions to company goals, experts warn that overreliance can backfire. The technology is prone to factual errors, generic phrasing and tone misfires that can erode trust or distort an employee’s record.

About 13% of organizations are already using AI in their review processes, according to HR lobbying group SHRM, formerly the Society for Human Resource Management, though informal use may be higher. Advisers recommend using AI to refine drafts you’ve already written rather than generate evaluations from scratch, and to provide detailed, specific inputs to avoid shallow analysis. Managers should also avoid feeding sensitive personal or proprietary information into external systems, given privacy and security risks.

Used thoughtfully, AI can sharpen communication. Used carelessly, it can undermine credibility, culture and compliance.

