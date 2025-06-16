How AI can ease the pain of returning to work after vacation

Many professionals dread returning from vacation to an overwhelming inbox and missed meetings, but AI tools may offer relief—streamlining reentry and reducing stress, Fast Company writes.

To avoid experiencing post-PTO burnout, experts recommend setting up smart systems before you leave for vacation. That could mean using AI to auto-summarize project status updates, set up email filters and tagging, or employ a notetaker like fireflies.ai for meetings. Zoom’s built-in AI Companion and Outlook’s AI categorization can also prep your workspace for a smoother return.

While you’re away, resist checking emails—leaving everything unread lets AI tools process and summarize communications more effectively. Once back, use AI to identify action items, summarize meeting transcripts, and generate priority-based overviews of chats and emails. Tools like Slack’s AI Assistant, Superhuman, and Beesly.ai help quickly surface what matters.

