How AI and drones are helping commercial properties brace for hurricanes

As the 2025 hurricane season enters its busiest stretch, commercial real estate facilities managers are turning to technology to strengthen property resilience, CNBC reports.

One company leading the charge is Site Technologies, which uses drones and artificial intelligence to help identify vulnerabilities before storms strike.

Originally a construction firm, Site now contracts drone operators across the country to survey properties, feeding images into its AI platform for analysis. The system produces condition and risk reports on everything from roofs and facades to drains and landscaping—helping companies prioritize maintenance and plan capital spending years in advance. After storms or other disasters, drones also provide “before and after” snapshots that support insurance claims.

CEO Austin Rabine says Site has already surveyed some 13,000 properties. Its customers include Prologis, Link Logistics and major retailers—large-scale operators with hundreds of facilities. For them, the technology delivers something that was once impractical: an annual, data-driven snapshot of risks across sprawling real estate portfolios.

Read the full story.