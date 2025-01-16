How a TikTok ban might impact Baton Rouge businesses 

TikTok users: Count your days. If Beijing-based tech powerhouse ByteDance doesn’t sell the widely popular video app TikTok by January 19, it is set to be banned in the U.S., based on a law President Biden signed last year.

National security concerns that the Chinese government could use the app for espionage, surveillance and election influence are causing a national uproar among content creators, businesses and TikTok users.

Some Capital Region content creators and companies have built robust followings on the Chinese-owned app, bringing new audiences to their establishments.

Jordan Basham, owner of WheretoGeaux225 Social Media Services, says she has more than 20 social media clients, none of whom use TikTok for business marketing. Most of her clients use TikTok for idea inspiration or personal use, relying more on Meta platforms for business marketing.

“The harsh reality is they’d lose a platform that offers massive organic reach and the ability to showcase the city’s unique culture, food, and local charm in creative ways,” Basham says about a ban’s potential effect on local businesses. “On the positive side, it’s an opportunity for Baton Rouge businesses to strengthen their presence on platforms like Instagram Reels, Facebook, and YouTube Shorts, which still allow for visually engaging content.”

Basham says a TikTok ban could encourage a larger focus on hyper-local marketing with more community engagement, as well as collaborations with other local brands and local influencer partnerships, resulting in more sustainable connections in the Baton Rouge community.

As the future of TikTok remains uncertain, social media users are flocking to alternative Chinese-owned content creation apps like Rednote and Lemon8. Basham says both apps could offer new marketing opportunities―if they take off.

“Rebuilding doesn’t have to be rushed,” Basham advises local business owners. “Take a breath and give yourself the time to figure out what your business truly needs. If you’re a local restaurant looking to boost foot traffic, ask yourself: when was the last time you worked with a local influencer or partnered with another business? Collaboration is everything and you’re not in this alone. While we might be losing TikTok, we’re also opening the door to a whole new community of opportunities.”