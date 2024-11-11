How a local painting company found its niche 

The painting business has become more competitive over the last decade, and to stay competitive, it takes strong client relationships, says Prestigious Painting owner Nathan Rust.

As featured in the latest issue of Business Report, Rust’s role has evolved over the past decade. He joined the Baton Rouge-based business in 2012, became a partner in 2015 and helped the business expand from an exclusively commercial focus into residential. This year, he became the company’s sole owner.

The painting landscape ranges from national chains to mom-and-pops, but Rust says Prestigious has carved out territory as a full-service provider known for quality. Its value proposition is about removing uncertainty.

Read more about Rust's journey with Prestigious Painting and how the business has evolved over the years.