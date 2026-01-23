How a local family built a fast-growing play business

A Denham Springs couple is turning a personal parenting need into a fast-growing local business, 225 writes.

Lacie and Tyler Edwards opened The Play District, a child-sized, sponsor-backed play village designed to give families a place to get out of the house and let kids explore through imaginative, hands-on play.

Located in a former gym on LA-16, the facility features seven themed playhouses modeled after real local businesses, including a grocery store, bank and car wash. The concept blends play with community partnerships, creating both an engaging experience for children and a marketing platform for local brands. Beyond the village, the space includes toddler zones, active play areas, seating for parents and rooms for birthday parties and field trips.

Early demand has been strong, with most two-hour sessions booked during opening week. The owners say community support and sponsor interest have fueled rapid growth, with plans already underway for seasonal events and expanded programming.

