Housing authority left out of Broome’s plan to realign agencies

Two local agencies dedicated to redevelopment and blight elimination will be “realigned” by October if the Metro Council cosigns a proposal from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

The concept of reworking the Office of Community Development and the Redevelopment Authority is based on a recommendation submitted by one of her transition teams. But Broome’s plan stops short of her transition advisers’ recommendation to merge those agencies as well as the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority into one organization.

The work of the three agencies has taken on a heightened role in the aftermath of last year’s floods which impacted tens of thousands and reduced affordable housing options in Baton Rouge.

“We always knew that was gonna be a little bit of a stretch,” says Darryl Gissel, who co-chaired the transition committee and supports Broome’s move. “We knew there would be some concern from the Housing Authority about being intermingled with another group.”

The goal of the move is to eliminate duplication and make the offices more efficient, Rowdy Gaudet, the mayor’s assistant chief administrative officer says, but the Housing Authority is not part of that move in part because it already coordinates with the other two agencies.

Broome’s transition report, however, found that “very little, if any, systematic coordination goes into the planning or goal setting of these three entities.”

“I hope this is the first step in eventually realizing a bigger vision of a one-stop shop for affordable housing, mixed income development in this parish that takes duplication of efforts and wasting of resources off the table,” says Southern University Law Professor Chris Odinet, who helped craft that transition report.

The OCD, which is under the mayor’s office, will likely drop from some 16 employees to two or three, if the new changes go into effect. The staffers won’t be laid off, he adds, and instead will get other jobs in local government. Meanwhile, the RDA will likely add two to three staffers. The numbers, Gaudet adds, are still being negotiated and are not yet final.

The Metro Council has to sign off on the plan, and the mayor’s office will introduce two measures at the next council meeting to set in motion the changes. One measure will reduce the OCD staff and the other will allow Broome to contract with RDA directly to align her office with the agency.

The RDA and OCD currently have some overlapping responsibilities, and the changes are aimed at turning OCD into a policy director, where RDA will carry out much of the on-the-ground work.

The RDA focuses on redevelopment and blight elimination, while the OCD administers grants and does work on fair housing and other public assistance programs.

—Sam Karlin