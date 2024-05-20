House Speaker Johnson may need to revise Louisiana congressional picks

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson of Shreveport announced his Republican picks for Louisiana’s fall congressional elections, but the endorsements are complicated, USA Today Network reports.

Complicating matters is the new congressional map ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court last week, which could potentially pit two of the speaker’s picks against each other.

Johnson made his endorsements based on the Republican incumbents all running in separate districts: Majority Leader Steve Scalise in the 1st District; Clay Higgins in the 3rd District; Julia Letlow in the 5th District; and Garret Graves in the 6th District. The speaker didn’t endorse in the New Orleans-based 2nd District represented by Troy Carter, the state’s only Democrat currently serving in Congress.

But the new map dismantles the current boundaries of Grave’s Baton Rouge-based 6th District, transforming it into a second majority-Black and majority Democratic district stretching from Baton Rouge to Lafayette to Alexandria to Shreveport.

Graves reiterated his intention last week to run for reelection in November but said in a statement that he hasn’t decided which district he will run in.

“As previously stated, we are running for reelection in a district anchored in the Capital Region,” Graves says. “Because of the absurdity of the map, we are looking through these districts to determine where we can best represent the interests and priorities of the people of Louisiana for the next two years until a reasonable map is restored.”

